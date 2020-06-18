Former President Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of World Leaders Representing 16 Countries

Former President of Sierra Leone Dr Ernest Bia Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of World Leaders Representing 16 Countries:

The principal aim of the Campaign for Nature’s Global Steering Committee– composed of former heads of state, foreign ministers and diplomats from four continents-

Is to call on governments worldwide to support a new global goal to protect at least 30 percent of the planet’s land and ocean by 2030, shown by scientists to be the minimum amount needed to halt global biodiversity loss.

The Committee is led by former US Senator and former Special Envoy to the Great Lakes Region of Africa Russ Feingold.

In a joint statement marking its launch, the Global Steering Committee urges world leaders to invest in nature as a core element of economic recovery plans.

They argue that the benefits of protected areas, often overlooked, make them worthy of stimulus support. Among their range of benefits, protected areas stave off poverty, provide key wildlife habitat, generate jobs, fight climate change and guard against future pandemics.

They are also critical to ending the mass extinction of the plants, animals and microorganisms that keep our air clean, our water pure and our food supplies plentiful.

Each members of the Committee have issued a statements:

H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, Former President of Sierra Leone, said:

“Throughout the world, and certainly across Africa, local communities around protected areas are suffering and need help.Jobs have been lost, and revenue that is used to support services like health care and education is drying up. It’s obvious that Mother Earth is hurting and we’re all feeling the pain.

Governments around the world should therefore step up now to support these protected areas and communities, for our own good.”

List of Steering Committee Members:

Russ Feingold, Former US Senator and former Special Envoy to Great Lakes Region of Africa

Hailemariam Desalegn, Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia

Christiana Figueres, Former Executive Secretary UNFCCC

José María Figueres, Former President of Costa Rica

Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, Former President of Iceland

Zakri Abdul Hamid, Former Science Advisor to Prime Minister of Malaysia

Ernest Bai Koroma, Former President of Sierra Leone

Tzipi Livni, Former Foreign Minister of Israel

Susana Malcorra, Former Foreign Minister of Argentina

Amre Moussa, Former Foreign Minister of Egypt

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria

Mary Robinson, Former President of Ireland

Emil Salim, Former Environmental Minister of Indonesia

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia

Yongyuth Yuthavong, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand

Congresswoman Deb Haaland (Honorary Member)