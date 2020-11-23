Former President Koroma Finally Answer The Call Of ACC

Sierra Leone’s former president, Ernest Bai Koroma is currently answering to questions from anti-corruption investigators in Freetown.

The two sides are meeting at a place ACC sources have described only as “one of our Safe Houses”.

It comes after the intervention of the British High Commission in Freetown and days after the ACC said they could issue a warrant for his arrest after previously failed attempts to get him to answer to questions bordering on alleged corrupt practices and money laundering.

He has denied any wrongdoing calling the allegations politically motivated and a witch-hunt.