Former President Koroma Continues Diplomatic Engagements, Meets British High Commissioner

Office of Former President Koroma – News Brief

Freetown – 12th October 2021

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma has Tuesday, 12th October, held a closed-door with the British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Ms Lisa Chesney. The meeting Tuesday afternoon is part of a flurry of diplomatic engagements the statesman has embarked upon with the international community in Freetown.

Britain is Sierra Leone’s major bilateral and development partner – with a wide variety of social, economic and cultural links. The British have also heavily invested in restoring democracy, building peace and supporting the country’s development agenda.

The former President is particularly pleased with the “forthright discussion” he had with British High Commissioner. Like his previous engagements with the UNSRSG for West Africa and the Sahel and the European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone, the discussion was centred around the need to consolidate peace, strengthen democracy, good governance and rule of law in Sierra Leone.

Although it is not immediately clear what road map would be utilised in pursuit of those shared objectives, the well-regarded statesman has once again put on offer his distinguished peace and democratic credentials to help bolster Sierra Leone’s beleaguered peace, democracy and good governance records.