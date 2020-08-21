Former President Koroma And The APC Let Me Down Says Dr Sylvia Blyden

DR. SYLVIA BLYDEN RELEASES 35 MINUTES AUDIO 002

The much anticipated Audio has been released by Dr. Blyden as the 2nd of her ongoing series of Audios about the direction she will like Sierra Leone’s Democracy to embark on. It is 35 minutes long and it starts off by explaining why the delay to release the second Audio.

In this Audio 002, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden expresses happiness with the various voices of reactions including those attacking her. She respects everyone’s opinions and choice of language including the COWARDS hiding behind small boys to pass their opinions.

She apologizes to Ernest Bai Koroma and Co. if they feel bad over Audio 001 but insists she is not going to stop and there will be up to Audio 099 and beyond even one hundred audios.

She strongly challenges anyone to produce any signed or name-authored APC press release issued by Ernest Koroma’s APC leadership when she was detained. She said if anyone can produce such a publicly published document signed with a name, she will instantly swallow her words.

Dr. Blyden urged APC comrades attacking her that ungratefulness is a very bad sin and says people should stop provoking her as she was deeply hurt by the betrayal of the APC leadership when she needed them the most.

She dismisses the nonsense saying she was an SLPP member and says the picture being floated is of her as a journalist monitoring elections on Elections Day in 2007.

Dr. Blyden then states a Parable of a man deep in slumber on his bed dreaming a lovely dream and fire BLAZES inside the bedroom but the man is fast asleep enjoying his dream. She says if someone sees the fire, bursts into the room and quickly wakes the sleeping man up, such a man will initially get annoyed from being woken from his lovely dream. It is only when his sleepy eyes open up and sees the fire that he will start to appreciate the person who woke him up. Same way also Dr. Blyden is alerting APC Comrades that they are fast asleep as a serious legal and constitutional problem is raging around them which needs technical handling to put it out!

She then expresses DEEP suspicions that the reason behind why the EBK leadership never issued any legitimate signed press statement or make much effort to push against her detention was because they (EBK & Co.) seemed to have preferred for her to be locked away so they can carry out certain NAC-based acts/decisions in her absence which she may have smartly helped to guide the rest of NAC membership away from engaging on.

This, she opines, is because, even on her release from detention, without her ever doing anything wrong, the APC Leadership has called four(4) meetings of NAC now secretly; without informing her to attend.

She explains the way how a NAC RESOLUTION was passed last year to ensure her attendance at NAC Meetings and explains how attempts to engage the leadership on the non-invitation to recent NAC meetings have not yielded fruit.

She also reiterates the need for Democracy, Peace and Stability which credentials are collectively won and never singularly won. She compares what is happening in other democratic African countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, etc.

Finally, in a clearly emotional tone of voice, she references the corpse of four Muslim youths of Makeni lying still unburied in contravention of Islamic dictates. She says it is a collective national indictment on us all that we can allow that to happen but yet still, with those our youths yet unburied, some are calling for more youths to come out when democratic institutions and democratic tools are right there to be effectively used but are not being utilized.

Dr. Sylvia Blyden closes with an assurance that she is not speaking out of vexation or anger and that her Audios will continue to be released and she asks all to expect Audio 003 shortly with a proclamation that:

SIERRA LEONE DEMOCRACY MUST SUCCEED!

Issued from:

Office of Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.

FRIDAY AUGUST 21ST 2020