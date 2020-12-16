21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Former President Ernest Bai Koroma In Ghana

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Arriving in Ghana Former President Ernest Bai Koroma, made a brief courtesy call on his friend and brother, Former President John Kufour, at his home on the quiet Peduasi Hills, Eastern Region, about 32 kilometers from Accra, Ghana.

The very cheerful Former President Kufour who, last week celebrated his 82nd birthday, says he feels well and doing ok.

H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma will then head to the Kotoka International Airport from where he will depart with the Mortal Remains of his dear sister Mrs. Marian Admire Sesay (Nee Koroma).

Previous articleDr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden Called For Questioning
Next articleACC PRESENTS 100 MILLION LEONES TO THREE (3) WINNERS OF NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION CREATIVE COMPETITION
