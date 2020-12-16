Former President Ernest Bai Koroma In Ghana

Arriving in Ghana Former President Ernest Bai Koroma, made a brief courtesy call on his friend and brother, Former President John Kufour, at his home on the quiet Peduasi Hills, Eastern Region, about 32 kilometers from Accra, Ghana.

The very cheerful Former President Kufour who, last week celebrated his 82nd birthday, says he feels well and doing ok.

H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma will then head to the Kotoka International Airport from where he will depart with the Mortal Remains of his dear sister Mrs. Marian Admire Sesay (Nee Koroma).