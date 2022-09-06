20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Former Pres Koroma Holds Discussion With EU Ambassador, Urges ECSL To Speedily Address Recurring Voter Registration Challenges

By Sierra Network
Makeni – Monday 5 September, 2022

Sierra Leone’s former President Ernest Bai Koroma has on Monday September 5 received in audience the European Union ambassador to Sierra Leone, Manuel Muller. The two had lengthy but fruitful discussions on a range of issues particularly those related to the preparations of the general elections slated for June next year.

“I’ve just had a lengthy but fruitful discussion with EU ambassador on issues bordering on democracy, preparations for the June 2023 elections and national cohesion,” said Fmr President Koroma.

The statesman has also encouraged the public to do their part by continuing to be patient in trying to register in a process that is widely reported to be problematic in some parts of the country.

Since the start of the ‘voter registration’ process, there have been widespread reports of significant logistical, technical and human resource inefficiencies in the registration process. Ambassador Muller and his EU team of observers who have been in various registration centers have also tweeted about some of those ‘technical challenges’.

Therefore, emphasizing the right of eligible Sierra Leonean to be registered, former president Koroma urged the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) to speedily address the bottlenecks affecting the registration process.

“I urge everyone to be patient, continue to try and register; ECSL to speedily address the recurring challenges hindering the registration process. Every eligible Sierra Leonean should be able to exercise this right,” said the former president.

