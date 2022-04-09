Former Deputy Ambassador to Germany Jonathan Leigh is dead

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) regrets to announce the sudden death of journalist AMB. JONATHAN LEIGH, former Deputy Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, and Publisher of the Independent Observer newspaper, which sad event took place moments ago today 9th April 2022 at the Connaught Hospital, Freetown after a short illness.

“This is a great loss to the media fraternity in Siera Leone. Jonathan Leigh was a true professional. Our sincere sympathy goes to the bereaved family and may God have mercy upon his soul,” said SLAJ Preident, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla.

Sympathisers may call at Independent Observer newspaper office, Top Floor, 67 Siaka Stevens Street, next door to Red Lion bread shop.

Funeral arramgements will be announced later. (Mob: 077 400 438 or 078 326 422).)

-SLAJ Secretariat.