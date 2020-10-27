31.9 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
For Throwing Corrosive Fluid with Intent, Accused Sentenced to 35 Years Imprisonment

The presiding judge of the Special Criminal Session of the High Court holden in Magburaka, Tonkolili District in the northern province Hon. Justice Aiah Simeon Alieu, sentenced Mohamed Kamara to thirty-five (35) years imprisonment for throwing Corrosive fluid with intent contrary to Section 29 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861.

According to particular of offence, the convict Mohamed Kamara on the 5th of November, 2019, at Kombrabai Village, Kunike Chiefdom, Tonkolili District in the Northern Province throw corrosive fluid called caustic soda at Mabinty Sesay with intent to disfigure the same. The accused in count two, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent contrary to Section 18 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861 on the same victim.

The fact of the matter was, the accused had altercation with the victim that stemmed from mistrustfulness. The accused who was in love the victim suspected the same to have been in love relationship with one of the young men in the village, an allegation she refused to affirm to. Her respond seems not to correlate with the facts he had gathered, he decided to teach her a lesson by throwing corrosive fluid on her.

Delivering his sentence, the Hon. Justice Aiah Simeon Alliue said, the prosecution lawyer Aruna Jalloh Esq. proved his case beyond all reasonable doubt which is the standard in criminal justice. He said what the accused did was absolutely wrong and unacceptable in society. He said cautionary message should be sent, so the same cannot be committed in the district and beyond. He therefore sentenced the convict to thirty-five (35) years imprisonment.

Previous articleEuro Knowledge Lifetime Extraordinary Award Of Excellence Goes To Former President Koroma
Next articleSierra Leone Joins Other Nations To Observe “World Day For Audio-Visual Heritage”
