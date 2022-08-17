20.8 C
Sierra Leone
For Stealing Corrugated Metal Zinc… Magistrate Hadiru Daboh Sentences Alimamy Conteh to 4 Yrs, 11 Months imprisonment

By Amin Kef (Ranger)

An accused person, Alimamy Conteh, was standing summary trial before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh of Ross Road Court No 3 on the 16th August 2022 on two Counts Charges of Conspiracy, Contrary to law and Larceny Contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act, 1916.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, WPC J. Bangura, in her efforts to prove the accused person’s guilt, brought three witnesses; two factual and one formal.

It was alleged that the accused person, in agreement with one Borboh (who succeeded in escaping arrest) on 28th October 2021, at Mambaridge, Kissy in Freetown, stole from the complainant fifty pieces of corrugated metal zinc sheets, all in the value of Le 1,500,000 (One Million Five Hundred Thousand Leones old notes). After his election, the accused was selected to testify on his behalf and relied on his statement from the Police Station.

In his Judgement, His Worship Magistrate Daboh said, “since he couldn’t be a first-time offender, the quantum/value of what they stole doesn’t matter; it is the act and the preservation of society that matter.”

The accused, Alimamy Conteh, was sentenced to Four (4) years, Eleven (11) Months imprisonment.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

