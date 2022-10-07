For Protesting Violently on August 10… Accused Persons Sentenced to 21 Months Imprisonment

The Principal Magistrate of Court No. 1 on Pademba Road in Freetown, Magistrate Mark Ngegba, has on the 5th of October 2022 sentenced four (4) accused persons to twenty-one (21) months imprisonment for various offences.

The 1st accused Lamin Kessebeh, 2nd accused Alhaji Kamara, 3rd accused Buya Sesay, 4th accused Mohamed Sesay and 5th accused Foday Bangura were before the Court to answer to three counts; Disorderly behaviour contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Public Order Act No. 46 of 1965, Riotous Conduct contrary to Section 12 of the Public Order Act No. 46 of 1965 as repealed and replaced by Section 12(a) of Act No. 15 of 1973, and throwing Missiles contrary to Section 6 of the Public Order Act 1965.

It is alleged that the accused persons on Wednesday 10th August 2022 in Lungi, North-West of Sierra Leone rioted and behaved disorderly and were found throwing missiles.

Addressing the Court, Principal Magistrate His Worship Magistrate Mark Ngegba said the Prosecution should be able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons committed the offences charged with no single doubt.

During the trial, the Principal Magistrate said the Prosecution witnesses testified on oath to satisfy the required burden of proof and were each cross-examined by the Defence.

“Having therefore given consideration to the evidence in its entirety and in line with the legal authorities cited, I, therefore, hold as follows: that the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th accused are each found guilty on all counts,” Magistrate Mark Ngegba said, adding that the sentence must run concurrently.

According to him, the 5th accused is not found guilty on all counts. He acquitted and discharged the 5th accused.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper