For Medical Aid And Furtherance In Education… NPSE Accident Victim In Bo Gets Le7Mill From Sierra Network Charity Foundation

For medical aid and furtherance in education,……

NPSE ACCIDENT VICTIM IN BO GETS LE,7,000,000 FROM SIERRA NETWORK CHARITY FOUNDATION

BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE

(COW WAE NOR GET TAIL)

Mohamed Mattia is a class six pupil of Sierra Leone Church primary school in Bo who was involved in an accident on his way to take the National Primary School Examination (NPSE) on August 3, 2020 in Bo and when he sustained injuries to his head.

The boy was so zealous that even with the pains and injuries, he forced his way to the examination center after receiving first aid treatment at the Bo Government hospital.

Report indicated that the accident occured as a result of another motor bike which was behind the very bike Mohamed Mattia had onboarded on that very Godly morning that hits the handle of theirs which automatically led to the accident.

The report further stated that their were four more NPSE pupils that onboarded the same motor bike including Mohamed Mattia but he sustained more injuries that created public attention from the said day onward.

Due to an interview conducted by AYV’s representative in Bo that was published on various social media outlets including AYV television station in which parents of Mohamed Mattia revealed they are low earners that they could not afford proper medication for their son more so when Mohamed is determined to become an educated Pastor in the future drew the attention of many individuals and organisations within and out of Sierra Leone.





Sierra Network Charity Foundation not being an exception amongst organizations that were touched by the vulnerability of Mohamed’s family decided to make an immediate contact to provide some financial aid that will help in the medical evaluation, Computed Tomography scan (CT scan), and follow up treatment for Mohamed. With some support to boost Mohamed educationally so that his dream will be achieved.

As an humanitarian foundation that has always intervened in many activities gearing towards services to humanity in Sierra Leone. Sierra Network Charity Foundation raised the sum of seven million leones cash which was presented to the family of Mohamed in Freetwon on Friday 11th September 2020.

On behalf of the foundation, Madam Haja Fanta Kakay presented the money to Mohamed’s family.

The mother of Mohamed Mattia Madam Aminata Aruna confessed it was a very big surprise and never expected the donation and called for God’s intervention to continue providing for the donor and all who wish to do similar.

Sierra Network Charity Foundation is a organization comprising of Sierra Leoneans living in the diaspora with it’s membership all over Sierra Leone with it’s main aim to always give support were needed inorder to help make Sierra Leone a great nation.