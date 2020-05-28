For Lack Of Building Permit Dr. Sylvia Blyden Goes Back To Pademba Road After Bail Was Granted

The bail conditions set by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie have not been met as the Learned Magistrate insisted that all the 4 houses to be used should have a Building Permit attached. All the sureties with houses built since decades ago, no longer have the Building Permits. Dr Sylvia Blyden and Muckson Sesay have been taken back to be locked up until June 3rd, 2020. They are both back in prison.

From the Magistrate court in Freetown

Bail has just been granted to both Dr Sylvia Blyden and Hussain Muckson Sesay, according to lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson Esq.

