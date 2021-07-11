25.4 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Following NaCOVERC Regulations… COVID-19 Cases Drop By 44%

By Sierra Network
By: Bampia James Bundu
Strategic Communications Unit – MIC

The spokesperson of the National Corona Virus Emergency Response Center (NaCOVERC) who is also the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Solomon Jamiru, has disclosed that corona virus cases have dropped by 44% in the last seven days which according to him shows a lot of progress in the fight against COVID-19.

He was speaking at the weekly government press briefing held in the conference room of the Ministry of Information and Communications in Freetown on Thursday, 8th July 2021.

According to Mr. Jamiru, if Sierra Leoneans continue to obey the rules and regulations set by NaCOVERC to wear face mask at all times, avoid public places, take the vaccine, wash hands regularly, among others, the virus will be defeated as the chain of contact will be broken and the virus will die.

He encouraged all Sierra Leoneans to take the vaccines as they have been certified by health experts locally and internationally to be safe and will help build the immune system against the virus.

The Spokesperson noted that in the previous week NaCOVERC recorded about 523 COVID-19 cases while in the past seven days the number has reduced to 292 which is a 44% decrease in one week. “If we continue this downward trend we will eliminate the virus in no time; all we need to do is follow the rules and regulations set by NaCOVERC,” he said.

Mr Solomon Jamiru informed that Sierra Leone, Liberia, Uganda, Netherlands, Sweden and other countries have been listed in the level 4 category by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States which indicate that the virus is more prevalent in these countries compared to other countries that are in level 1 to 3.

He appealed to all Sierra Leoneans to be cautious as the third wave which is known as the Delta Wave is dangerous and should not be treated carelessly. He asked that they put on their face mask at all times and encouraged them to take the vaccines so as to boost their immune system against the virus.

