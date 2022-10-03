Five Sierra Leoneans in Police Net in The Gambia

By Amin Kef- (Ranger)

In a Press Release dated 29th September 2022, issued by the Ministry of Interior in The Gambia it was stated that on Wednesday, 28th September 2022, operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) attached to the Kanifing Municipal Command, seized a total of seven hundred and thirty-four (734) blocks of a substance believed to be Cocaine adding that the preliminary test conducted by their forensic experts suggests that the blocks are Cocaine positive.

Further stated was that the seizure is the result of a well-coordinated high-profile intelligence led tactical operation starting with an initial seizure of one (01) block at West Field Junction, followed by the seizure of forty-four (44) blocks and subsequently, six hundred and eighty-nine (689) blocks were discovered in a store inside a private residence located near Paradise View in Salagi, Kombo North District, West Coast region.

According to the Release, Six (06) people have been so far arrested; including one (01) Gambian (Omar Fofana) and five (05) Sierra Leoneans namely (Junior Vandy, Jeremia Thomas, Alex Thomas, Alagie Suwareh and Joy Bangura- a lady).

It was also stated that three of the Sierra Leoneans are staying in the compound, while Omar Fofana is said to be the one in charge of the compound but does not live there.

Based on the content of the Release, the Director General immediately commissioned a comprehensive and detailed investigation into the case with due compliance with rule of law and human rights standards.

The Agency, it was said, will work closely with all national stakeholders and international partners to consolidate that achievement and hold perpetrators to criminal accountability.

It was highlighted that amidst desperate disinformation campaign against the Agency by groups and individuals who are serving nothing but the interest of criminals and criminal organizations, the Agency remained focused and resolute in discharging its mandate.

The seizure, it was included, was yet another demonstration of the Agency’s capacity, resolve and commitment to the fight against transnational drug trafficking.

“We are determined in ensuring that The Gambia remains a hostile ground for drug traffickers and no amount of intentional distraction will wither us from this path,” the Interior Ministry stated.

The Agency said it is inviting all well-intentioned people in The Gambia to cooperate and support the Agency in its investigation and further invite residents of The Gambia to share with the Agency any information that may come their way regarding drug trafficking activities in the country.

“We acknowledge that the fight against drugs is a shared and collective responsibility and no amount of law enforcement effectiveness can deliver the desired goal without community cooperation and support,” it was stated.

Concluding was that the Board, Management and Staff commend and congratulate the officers of the KM Command for that remarkable performance.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

The seizure, it was included, was yet another demonstration of the Agency’s capacity, resolve and commitment to the fight against transnational drug trafficking.

“We are determined in ensuring that The Gambia remains a hostile ground for drug traffickers and no amount of intentional distraction will wither us from this path,” the Interior Ministry stated.

The Agency said it is inviting all well-intentioned people in The Gambia to cooperate and support the Agency in its investigation and further invite residents of The Gambia to share with the Agency any information that may come their way regarding drug trafficking activities in the country.

“We acknowledge that the fight against drugs is a shared and collective responsibility and no amount of law enforcement effectiveness can deliver the desired goal without community cooperation and support,” it was stated.

Concluding was that the Board, Management and Staff commend and congratulate the officers of the KM Command for that remarkable performance.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper