Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Five Properties Of APC Strongmen Confiscated

The issuance of a Notice of Confiscation/Forfeiture by the Implementing Team of the Commission of Inquiry White Paper on the 28th July 2021, according to the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, is said to be in pursuant to an Order of the Government White Paper as endorsed by the Honourable Justice Simeon Alieu, published in the Sierra Leone Gazette Extraordinary No. 26 Vol. CXLXII dated Monday 24th May, 2021, on the reports of Sole Commissioner/Justice Bankole Thompson.

This medium was made to understand that six properties have been confiscated and vested in the State. The said properties are in the Western Area, two in Makeni, Bombali District, North-Eastern Province and one in Koidu, New Sembaru City, Kono District, in the Eastern Province and are belongings of Leonard Balogun Koroma, Momoh Konte, Abdul Ignosis Koroma, Dr Minkailu Bah and Hilal Toufic Kange.

According to the notice, any person who is in possession of or in occupation of those premises is required on or before the expiration of fourteen days as of the date of the notices, to vacate the premises and hand over keys to the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice or the Inspector General of Police.

