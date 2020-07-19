20.4 C
Sierra Leone
Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow

By Sierra Network
Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow

Latest: Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow. Hospital sources there say they all died from gunshot wounds apparently shot by police. Nine others are “seriously injured”.

