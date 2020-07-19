Blog Updated: July 19, 2020 Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow By Sierra Network July 19, 2020 390 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - July 20, 20200Warrant Of Arrest For Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray Just got off the phone with politician Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who is claiming that Police officers are...Read more BlogSierra Network - July 19, 20200A Country Will Not Enjoy Development Without Security – Abdul M. Fatoma MY OPINION As a country we will not enjoy development without security, we will...Read more BlogSierra Network - July 19, 20200Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow Latest: Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Latest: Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow. Hospital sources there say they all died from gunshot wounds apparently shot by police. Nine others are “seriously injured”. Tagsmakeni riotPresident Bio In Makenisierra leone newsumaru fofana Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From CoronavirusNext articleA Country Will Not Enjoy Development Without Security – Abdul M. Fatoma - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - July 20, 20200Warrant Of Arrest For Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray Just got off the phone with politician Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who is claiming that Police officers are...Read more Blog A Country Will Not Enjoy Development Without Security – Abdul M. Fatoma Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 MY OPINION As a country we will not enjoy development without security, we will not enjoy security without development,... Read more Blog Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 Latest: Five people are now confirmed to have died during yesterday’s protests in Makeni and will likely be buried tomorrow. Hospital sources... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update19th July 202010 new confirmed cases1711 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Blog Relocation Of The 1.65 Mega Watts Thermal Power Generator Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 Pictorial evidence reaching our media desk shows that the 1.65 Mega Watts Thermal Power Generator is now on it's way to Lungi... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Warrant Of Arrest For Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray Blog Sierra Network - July 20, 2020 0 Just got off the phone with politician Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who is claiming that Police officers are at his house in Freetown... Read more A Country Will Not Enjoy Development Without Security – Abdul M. Fatoma Blog Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 MY OPINION As a country we will not enjoy development without security, we will not enjoy security without development,... Read more Relocation Of The 1.65 Mega Watts Thermal Power Generator Blog Sierra Network - July 19, 2020 0 Pictorial evidence reaching our media desk shows that the 1.65 Mega Watts Thermal Power Generator is now on it's way to Lungi... Read more Government Of Sierra Leone Press Release On The Attempt By EDSA To Relocate Of A 1.65 Mega Watts Thermal Power Generator Blog Sierra Network - July 18, 2020 0 Read more - Advertisement -