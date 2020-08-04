Five Days Training On How To Use The Electronic Case Based Disease Surveillance System

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation through DHSE in collaboration with US – CDC has organized a five (5) days training for data managers. The training started yesterday 3rd August, and will end on the 7th August, 2020 at the EOC Building Wilkinson Road.

The purpose of the training is to equipped data managers with skills on how to use the electronic case based disease surveillance system ( *eCBDS* )

This system is what the surveillance use to capture positive cases, suspected cases, Quarantine data and contact data, it can also be used to draw analysis on case links and line listing data.

Participants were drawn from 14 districts 🇸🇱

