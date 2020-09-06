Five Communities In Kenema District Received Food Items From ALAZI AND GLOBAL VILLAGE NETWORK

Five communities within kenema district have received food items from ALAZI AND GLOBAL VILLAGE NETWORK.

The communities include konabu,nekabo,jormu in the nongowa chiefdom, tikonko and wuilor in Gaura chiefdom all in kenema district.

The food distribution is part of the continued intervention by ALAZI and GLOBAL VILLAGE NETWORK since the fight against the deadly corona pandemic in kenema district and Sierra Leone as a whole to aid vulnerable communities since the virus is a total stranger that has ravaged the lives of all in the country and more specifically the most vulnerable people.

It could be recalled that since the start of the fight against covid 19 in Sierra Leone,ALAZI and GLOBAL VILLAGE NETWORK had distributed hand washing kits and face masks to various quaters within the kenema district including radio stations,market places,ataya bases,churches,mosques,schools, health centers, pharmacies,to name but few which all recepients described as timely and a move in the right direction to maintain best practices inorder to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

This time round,ALAZI and GLOBAL VILLAGE NETWORK deemed it necessary to come to the aid of vulnerable communities with food since one of the medical advice to break the chain of transmission is to sit at home and stay safe.

The food items include rice,oil,and union.

The distribution process started on Friday 4th September and ends on saturday 5th September 2020.

Media and communication GNET 076157474_031157474