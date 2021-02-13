Fisheries Ministry Takes Tough Action Against Rogue Fishing Vessels

By: Finda Judith Ngaujah

Strategic Communications Unit,

Ministry of Information and Communications

The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Emma Kowa Jalloh, has informed journalists that vessels which usually cause danger to the sea and its stock have been refused license to operate in the country.

Speaking at the weekly government press briefing in the conference room of the Ministry of Information and Communications, on Thursday 11th February 2021, she stated that reduction in the number of such vessels at sea has helped improve the stock and contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.

She said the country had lost huge revenue to illegal fishing which is why fines for defaulters have been increased and this has helped dwindle the number of illegal vessels that find their way into the country.

Hon. Emma Kowa Jalloh disclosed that the Ministry is collaborating with other stakeholders to conduct regular surveillance and sea patrols to curb illegal fishing.

According to the minister, the sector plays an important role in the country’s economy by providing employment for lots of young people.

She said the Ministry had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Chinese Company that does scientific observation on stuck assessment and gives the Ministry accurate data.

As part of efforts to improve the fishes in the sea, the Ministry has been implementing the closed sea season, Hon. Emma Kowa said.

“Measures have been put in place for proper hygienic preparation of fish for export to markets abroad in meeting the European Union’s standard procedure. This will help improve the country’s economy,” the minister concluded.