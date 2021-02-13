23 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, February 13, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Fisheries Ministry Takes Tough Action Against Rogue Fishing Vessels

By Sierra Network
139
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 24 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update13th February 20214 New Cases3821 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

NaCOVERC Warns The Public Against Check Point Molestation

Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Fisheries Ministry Takes Tough Action Against Rogue Fishing Vessels

By: Finda Judith NgaujahStrategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Minister of Fisheries...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By: Finda Judith Ngaujah
Strategic Communications Unit,
Ministry of Information and Communications

The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Emma Kowa Jalloh, has informed journalists that vessels which usually cause danger to the sea and its stock have been refused license to operate in the country.

Speaking at the weekly government press briefing in the conference room of the Ministry of Information and Communications, on Thursday 11th February 2021, she stated that reduction in the number of such vessels at sea has helped improve the stock and contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.

She said the country had lost huge revenue to illegal fishing which is why fines for defaulters have been increased and this has helped dwindle the number of illegal vessels that find their way into the country.

Hon. Emma Kowa Jalloh disclosed that the Ministry is collaborating with other stakeholders to conduct regular surveillance and sea patrols to curb illegal fishing.

According to the minister, the sector plays an important role in the country’s economy by providing employment for lots of young people.

She said the Ministry had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Chinese Company that does scientific observation on stuck assessment and gives the Ministry accurate data.

As part of efforts to improve the fishes in the sea, the Ministry has been implementing the closed sea season, Hon. Emma Kowa said.

“Measures have been put in place for proper hygienic preparation of fish for export to markets abroad in meeting the European Union’s standard procedure. This will help improve the country’s economy,” the minister concluded.

Previous articleSLRTC Transitions From Operator To Regulator (SLPTA)
Next articleNaCOVERC Warns The Public Against Check Point Molestation
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 24 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update13th February 20214 New Cases3821 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

NaCOVERC Warns The Public Against Check Point Molestation

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Fisheries Ministry Takes Tough Action Against Rogue Fishing Vessels

Sierra Network - 0
By: Finda Judith NgaujahStrategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Emma...
Read more
Blog

SLRTC Transitions From Operator To Regulator (SLPTA)

Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh...
Read more
Blog

Public education on Public Education: Sierra Leone wins $450,000 as Education Sector Plan Development Grant

Sierra Network - 0
Allow me as I again celebrate team Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education SL and the Government of Sierra Leone who has gotten...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NaCOVERC Warns The Public Against Check Point Molestation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

SLRTC Transitions From Operator To Regulator (SLPTA)

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh...
Read more

Public education on Public Education: Sierra Leone wins $450,000 as Education Sector Plan Development Grant

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Allow me as I again celebrate team Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education SL and the Government of Sierra Leone who has gotten...
Read more

Pres. Bio Calls for More Rural Banking, Praises Union Trust Bank’s Customer-focused Products

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Friday 12 February 2021His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has told the opening of the Union Trust Bank, UTB, branch in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0