FIRST LADY RECEIVES DONATION OF $1.5 MILLION WORTH OF MEDICAL ITEMS

Representatives of Rev. Sung Kim of Paul Grace Mission and Mr. Yoo Jae Lying of Mirae Ansan Cooperation in south Korea has formally handed over a donation of a 40 ft Container of general pharmaceutical, medical supplies and medical devices, worth over 1.5 million dollars, to the Republic Sierra Leone through the Office of the First Lady, Her Excellency Mrs. Fatima Madda Bio.

Presenting the items on Friday 25 September 2020 at the presidential lodge at Hill station, Mr. Kim said health is a huge problem in Sierra Leone, which requires every support possible So they are being hands-on in solving the problem.

He said the donation is for the benefit of the people of Sierra Leone, and clarified that the donation is not from the Korean government but from their mission in a bid to help the health sector in the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the President, the First Lady Fatima Maada Bio said she was extremely pleased that the mission consider her office fit to make the distribution, she expressed excitement, stating that there are many hospitals that are going to benefit from the items, and assured that the items will get to the intended beneficiaries.

First Lady said she has consulted the medical board for them to verify all the items after which they will decide on the distribution process, but stated that the 34 Military hospitals and the Kono district Government Hospital are two hospitals that she is 100% confident will receive from the donation. She thanked the guest and says she is grateful to the group for such a support to the health care sector, and for which a letter of appreciation on behalf of the president of the Republic of Sierra Leone was presented.

Yusuf Marah from the directorate of medical services said most of the drugs donated are important in the COVID-19 fight, as there are cold medication, Asthmatic Medication, medication for Hypertensive patients, Psychotic medications, and many different classes of drugs, he disclosed that they have assessed all the various classes of drugs to see if they are fit for use, and confirmed that the drugs have been certified and are fit for use.

