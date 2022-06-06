First Lady Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio Calls For National Unity

The First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio has made a clarion call on Sierra Leoneans to be united for the progress of our country.

She made this special appeal while addressing Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia at a meeting organised at the Sierra Leone Embassy in The Gambia on Sunday June 5 2022.

She pointed out that Sierra Leone is at a crossroad, noting that the need for unity now than ever before cannot be overemphasised.

She called on Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia and other parts of the world, as well as those residing in the home country to love and respect each other for the betterment of the country.

“No matter our differences, we should always remember that we are one country one people,” she insisted.

The First Lady used the forum as an opportunity to call on those in leadership positions to be united and seek the interest of their people.

The SLPP, she said, is a peaceful party that is ready to embrace every Sierra Leonean for the sake of national unity at all time.

Her address was a direct response to the concerns raised by Sierra Leoneans residing in that part of the world.

Mrs. Bio further called on Sierra Leoneans to continue to trust the development process being spearheaded by His Excellency the President, while highlighting the benefits of the sustainable development projects being implemented by the SLPP led Government of Sierra Leone.

“I am appealing to all Sierra Leoneans to make good use of the free quality education scheme,” she advised, while disclosing that the value of education can transform a nation completely.

She cautioned Sierra Leoneans to be wiser than ever before at a time like this when desperate politicians think deceiving people is a vocation.

She expressed confidence that President Bio’s work will guarantee his second term in office, while urging Sierra Leoneans to come out in their numbers in September to register overwhelmingly to vote.

She also highlighted the unprecedented support from the current government towards gender empowerment.

President Bio, according to her, does not believe in colour but national development for all.

