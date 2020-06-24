First Lady & Health Ministry Receive Medical Supplies from Chinese Government

By Ranger

On June 22nd 2020, the Chinese Government has donated medical supplies to help mothers and children and young people in Sierra Leone combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The items were handed over to the Office of the First Lady of Sierra Leone.

H.E. Hu Zhangliang, Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, conveyed greetings from H.E. Prof. Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, to H.E. Fatima Bio and presented the Chinese Government items. Ambassador Hu said that China would continue to work with Sierra Leone to enhance the wellbeing of women, children and youths.

Receiving the medical supplies, H.E. the First Lady, Fatima Bio, extended her heartfelt appreciation through the Ambassador to the Chinese Government, as well as her warm greetings to H.E. Prof. Peng Liyuan. She said that the items came at the right time and would be put to good use for helping the disadvantaged.

On the same occasion, the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone also donated some stationeries and school bags etc. to the Office of the First Lady for further delivery to those who are in need.

Also on the same date, a second batch of medical supplies was also donated by the Chinese Embassy to help the country’s fight against COVID-19.

The donation included 10,032 testing kits, 5,000 PPEs, 15,000 N95 respirators, 150,000 surgical masks, 7,000 medical goggles, 7,000 medical gloves and 3,000 medical shoe covers.

Hu Zhangliang, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, said, “We are glad to know that these items have been essential in enhancing the competency of the Sierra Leonean heroic fighters. I believe that this batch of medical supplies will help consolidate what Sierra Leone has achieved so far in the fight.”

Hu said China will continue to help African countries by providing supplies and facilitating Africa’s procurement of medical items in China.

He said Sierra Leone has achieved commendable results in combating COVID-19, adding that Sierra Leoneans have displayed the fine qualities of discipline, unity and resilience in the battle.

Nabeela Tunis, Sierra Leone’s Foreign Affairs Minister said the donation is a testament of the existing ties between the two countries’ friendships.

Sierra Leone’s Health and Sanitation Minister, Alpha Tejan Wurie, thanked China for its support. “You will only know your brother in time of need,” he said.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper