Monday, November 30, 2020
First Lady Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021

By Sierra Network
H. E. Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021

Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone has vowed to amplify her work in 2021. The hardworking, passionate and popular First Lady said that all what she has been doing is for the good of Sierra Leone especially its female wing. The First Lady therefore emphasized that no critic will silent her voice or deter her from doing the best for Sierra Leoneans.

The First Lady was speaking at the 2020 Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL’s) annual general meeting at the Swiss Hotel in Freetown. WIMSAL also used the opportunity to celebrate the First Lady’s 40th birthday. Present at the event were media scholars, promoters, authorities and heads of media organisations among others.

Delivering her keynote address, H. E. Fatima Bio reiterated her support for female journalists and admonished them to maintain responsible journalism. ‘You have my full support; any women’s business automatically becomes my business. However, be responsible journalists. Abusive language and misinformation is not journalism, it is an attitudinal problem’ the First Lady emphasized. She added that her office is available to any woman who wants to work with her.

Other speakers called for unity among the female journalists and revealed the availability of a scholarship scheme for those who want to study journalism in the country.

Strategic Communication Division
Office of The First Lady
[email protected]
+232 303 68273

