Blog
Updated: October 22, 2020

First Lady Fatima Bio To Meet With Housemates On Saturday 31st October 2020

By Sierra Network
October 22, 2020

Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio the First Lady of Sierra Leone will be LIVE with the housemates on Saturday 31st October. The Housemates are in for a very pleasant surprise.