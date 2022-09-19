First Lady Fatima Bio Attends Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

H.E. DR. FATIMA MAADA BIO ATTENDS QUEEN ELIZABETH II FUNERAL THIS MORNING AFTER PAYING RESPECTS, SIGNING BOOK OF CONDOLENCE AND CONSOLING THE ROYAL FAMILY AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE YESTERDAY

The First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Maada Bio will, in this morning of 19th September 2022, join over 2,000 specially invited guests from Great Britain and from all around the World to attend the Royal Funeral of the late Queen of Great Britain Her Majesty Elizabeth II of blessed memory. The funeral will be held at the Westminster Abbey in London.

This follows a full day of activities by the Sierra Leone First Lady yesterday in London during which, whilst dressed all in Black, she spent a few moments to pay respects, stand and pray in front of the late Queen who laid in State on a purple catafalque at the 11th Century Hall of the Westminster Palace underneath its medieval roof.

Following this, the distinguished Sierra Leone First Lady moved to Lancaster House where she signed the Royal Book of Condolence on behalf of her husband and the people of Sierra Leone. In her written words of consolation about the World’s longest reigning Monarch, the First Lady cited the profound impact of the presence of a female Queen as Head of State for a continuous period of over 70 years.

First Lady Fatima said that the graceful and efficient manner in which the female Queen served Britain and the Commonwealth for over 70 years, has significantly helped the journey of Women’s Advancement and Gender Equality across the World.

The First Lady wrote that whilst the world has lost a great Role Model, the Inspiration of late Queen Elizabeth II will continue forever on earth.

The First Lady however ended her written words by stating that whilst the world has lost an icon, Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel.

After signing the Condolence Book, the First Lady was asked by the Royal Protocol team to further say Spoken Words of Tribute to the Royal Video cameras. In so doing, H.E. Dr. Fatima Maada Bio verbally re-echoed her written sentiments for the Royal Video cameras to record her Tribute.

In the evening, the Sierra Leone First Lady was welcomed alongside other World Leaders and their Wives by His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort Camilla for a reception given at Buckingham Palace.

This morning, First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio will be at the Westminster Abbey for the Funeral.

The Office of the First Lady of Sierra Leone will continue to update the public on the activities of the First Lady throughout her time in London.

Strategic Communications Division

Office of The First Lady.

[email protected]