First Lady Fatima Bio Asked – Did Sia Koroma worked with Aunty Isatu Jabbie Kabba when she took over as the First Lady?

It is so funny that I get women who know nothing about me, who have never in there lives tried to know me are now becoming my social media advisers.

Thank you to those women who truly want to see me grow and do better, those women who would break their sleep to help me get to the next level.

I am not a perfect person but I know I always do my best in anything I put my mind into.

I want to address some of the insincerity I faced on social media from women who have their own lives and agenda and no one belittled them but they see me as their talking points day in and day out.

I don’t mind to be criticized when it is done sincerely to make me grow but when it is done for the soul purpose of scoring political point with my name and to create hate for me that is when I fight for my right as a person.

First Ladies have right too. Indeed our job is to standup for injustice on our women and children and to be able to say enough is enough when put in a dishonest situation too. If other First Ladies choose not to speak up I respect their decision but don’t expect me to change for them.

I have always speaks my mind and I will continue to do so till the day I die so help me God.

If you are advising me to work with other women like Aunty Sia Koroma with due respect for her.

1. Did Sia Koroma worked with Aunty Isatu Jabbie Kabba when she took over as the First Lady?

2. Can you name the SLPP women or any other political party women that Sia Koroma worked with in her 11years in office as the First Lady of Sierra Leone.

3. Can you post the pictures of Sia Koroma with those women together during her project implementation.

Talking about predecessors

Did michelle Obama worked with Laura Bush? Since you want me to be Michelle Obama and not myself as if America is now Sierra Leone and the only good thing for Sierra Leone should come from America or look like American.

Is Mrs Trump working with Michelle Obama right now?

You criticize me and make up stories around me with no facts and yet still you want me to accept your cyber bullying hell no is not going to happen.

Anytime you lie on social media using my name I will come back to the same social media and address your lies. If that make me unfit First Lady then is your call. The people who know me and the vulnerable people that I am serving with no political agenda on my part are my concern not people like you.

I am refusing to call your name on my post for one reason and that is when I checked your fan base I realized you only have less than 10,000 people following you compared to nearly (500,000)half a million people on my combined pages i realized that if I mentioned you on my page I will be given you rating but since you know yourself please use this for your next topic.

When you called the name of Allah on your untrue stories do it with honesty not when you know your words are untrue.

Are these women JMB women’s wing no and beside I am very privileged to be working with JMB women’s wing too because every hardworking woman deserve to have a great team and my team is them.

Now if you can’t show me the proof of Aunty Sia or Michelle Obama working relationships with other party women or their predecessors please allow me find my own way.