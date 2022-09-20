First Lady Fatima Bio Arrives In New York

The First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone arrives in the US on Monday 19th September. She joins the President for the UN General Assembly in New York after she attended Her Majesty the Queen’s burial in London. The First Lady was received by Ambassador Fanday Turay and Consul George Hamilton.

Her Excellency will host a reception celebrating the translation of Sierra Leone’s formal expression into a United Nations resolution – International Cooperation on Access to Justice and Remedies for Survivors of Sexual Violence.

Her Excellency will also grace the Fashion 4 Development’s Annual First Ladies Luncheon to celebrate the unprecedented cooperation between diplomacy and fashion for the greater good of women and children worldwide.

The development of Africa is paramount and this is the agenda for the Africa First Ladies Peace Mission which is one of the powerful side event Her Excellency will be part of. They will be strategising on operationalising the roadmap for development in Africa.

There is the UNFPA side event, also the all important Sierra Leone’s resolution on the “World Day for the Protection and Healing of Child Dignity”.

Her Excellency is at the forefront in women’s empowerment and the campaign to protect and educate our children. This is because it’s an integral part of the Presidents Human Capital Development drive.

There are several bilateral meetings, to connect Sierra Leone’s profit and not-for-profit organisations initiatives to potential partners .

Her Excellency is due to depart the US on Sunday 25th September.

Strategic Communications Division

Office of The First Lady.

[email protected]