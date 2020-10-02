27 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, October 2, 2020
FIRST LADY DONATES MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO 34 MILITARY HOSPITAL AND PLEDGE TO START WORK ON A NEW MATERNITY AND CHILDREN'S WARD

By Sierra Network
FIRST LADY DONATES MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO 34 MILITARY HOSPITAL AND PLEDGE TO START WORK ON A NEW MATERNITY AND CHILDREN’S WARD

The First Lady of the republic of Sierra Leone on Thursday 1st October paid a visit to the 34 Military Hospital, where she donated medical supplies among other things. The Medical supplies is part of the 40ft container of supplies donated to the Office of the First Lady for the people of Sierra Leone.

Welcoming the First Lady to the 34 Hospital, the commanding officer of the joint medical unit Lt Colonel Dr. stevens Syvalie in his address, said that they are pleased to have the First Lady in their midst and narrated that in Dec 2018 and also in 2019 the First Lady visited them and brought donations for the children admitted there.

The Chief of staff, office of the First Lady, Sheik Salim Feika said the visit to the Hospital is a gesture of appreciation for the service they have rendered to the people of this country and the First Lady is also here to see how best they can support the hospital, and 34 military hospital is one of the most important hospital in the country. He went further to state that the intention of the First Lady is aimed at upgrading the 34 Military hospital to the next level.

He said it is not a surprise that the First Lady has made 34 military hospitals priority among many other hospitals, from the last visit of the First Lady to now the hospital has developed a lot in capacity and infrastructure.

The First Lady of the republic of Sierra Leone Madam Fatima Maada Bio said that the SGBV fight is not just her fight but a fight for everyone. She mentioned that the Medicine donated are very much needed by the hospital stating that it is not COVID 19 medication but some of the drugs can be used in the fight against corona.

Madam Fatima Bio stated that the Kono, Kenema Government Hospitals, and the Kissy Mental home will also benefit from the 40 feet container medical supplies that were donated to her office.

Chief of Defense staff, Lt general S. I. Sesay in his statement, rendered his profound thanks to the First Lady for always putting the welfare of the people of this country top of her agenda.

He said the donation will not only contribute to the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic but to the entire medical activities of the 34 Military Hospital, and went on to commend the First Lady as he stated that many organisations have benefited from the support of the First Lady.

He further assured that the ‘Hands of our Girls’ campaign is timely, as the development of our nation rest on the shoulder of the young children regardless of sex, and mentioned that as over 50% of the country’s population are female, so if SGBV is not robustly tackled it is truncate our development as a nation.

He committed the RSLAF support in the fight against SGBV and said that they will conduct a sensitisation tour in order to re-echo the message of Zero tolerance to rape and all forms of SGBV.

First Lady disclosed that she has been donating to the 34 military hospital since 2015, after the ceremonial handing over of the Medical supplies, the First Lady was taken on a tour of the Facility. Her visit was not only about medical donations, but infrastructure development.

The First Lady was shown the former Children’s ward ready for renovation, but Her Excellency says the Hospital is long overdue for a newly built ultramodern ward. Members of JMBWA (Julius Maada Bio Women & Associates) present were in agreement and said they fully support the vision. She said she will send her technical team

Strategic Communications Division
Office of The First Lady
[email protected]
+232 303 68273

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleMusa Tarawally Will Appeal Against White Paper
