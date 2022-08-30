20.3 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, September 1, 2022
First Lady Briefs High-Powered Delegation on Her Contributions to the Health Sector

In an interactive engagement, the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio briefed a high-powered delegation from the Susan Thompson Buffet Foundation and Equity Bank in Kenya on her contributions to the country’s health sector in line with the agenda of His Excellency the President.

One of the prominent interventions she highlighted was her contribution to the 34 Military Hospital Project.

“The 34 Military Hospital continues to play a leading role in protecting lives of Sierra Leoneans especially during major disease outbreaks,” she pointed out, while emphasizing the need to upgrade the hospital in order to meet the high demand.

The First Lady stated that the reconstruction project will among other facilities house a one-stop center of excellence to care for rape and victims of various sexual offences.

According to her, it would be entirely digitized with technological equipment; professional nurses and social workers trained and qualified to care for the girls.

Dr. Bio told her guests that she has never received any funding from the Government or Non-Governmental organizations for the implementation of the project.

She used the forum as an opportunity to tell the visiting team that President Bio prioritizes women’s empowerment as evident in the appointment of several women into key leadership positions.

“The President believes women should have equal opportunities to serve the nation,” she noted.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Susan Thompson Buffet Foundation, Dr. Senait Fisseha, expressed satisfaction over the work being done by the First Lady in providing sustainable healthcare facilities for the citizens of Sierra Leone.

She disclosed that her institution has been collaborating and partnering with Sierra Leone’s Health Ministry to improve the health sector in the country while commending President Julius Maada Bio for creating an enabling environment for women to take up senior positions in his administration.

