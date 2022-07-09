23.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, July 9, 2022
First Family donates Lambs to Imams for Eid-Ul-Adha

As part of charity interventions to mark the Islamic Eid-Ul-Adha, the First Family has donated hundreds of lambs to Imams in various parts of the country with the latest being in Kenema and Bo.

Speaking on behalf of the Imams, Sheik Alhaji Abraham expressed appreciation to the President and his wife for the Islamic gesture.

The donation, he said, is timely and in line with the teachings of Islam.

His Excellency, Rtd. Brig. Dr Julius Maada Bio, reaffirmed that the celebration is important for mankind while expressing hopes that his gesture will also deepen religious tolerance in Sierra Leone.

The First Lady of Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio expressed appreciation to President Bio for all the support she has been receiving over the years including her right to religion.

“President Bio is a man that respects, love and values Islam notwithstanding the fact that he is a Christian,” she noted.

She disclosed that the President is currently constructing Mosques in Bo, Blama and Kenema in addition to the ones he already built in Kono, Bonthe, Falaba and Pujehun among other parts of the country.

The First Lady called on the Imams to continue to offer prayers for the President and for the betterment of the country.

Strategic Communications Division
Office of The First Lady
[email protected]
+232 303 68273

