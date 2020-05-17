24.4 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, May 17, 2020
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

First Doctor Dies Of Corona In Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
1877
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

SL Mining believes that the arrest of our employees is an unwarranted attempt to pressure and intimidate us

16 May 2020 – Lunsar, Sierra Leone:  SL Mining Limited (“SL Mining” / the Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Presidential Spokesman Denies Reports Of A $20,000 Salary For A Nigerian Doctor

Presidential Spokesman,Yusuf Keketoma Sandi has denied reports that a Nigerian,Dr. Laoluwa Adejayan has been appointed as the...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 43 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 35 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 43 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 35 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

FIRST DOCTOR DIES OF CORONA IN SIERRA LEONE

Dr. Samuel B Seisay, a Specialist Surgeon attached to the Department of Surgery, Connaught Hospital in Freetown died on Saturday 16 May 2020 of coronavirus infection.

He is the first Doctor to die of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone.

A Press Release from the Junior Doctors Association of Sierra Leone (JUDASIL) stated “We note with grief and shock the passing of our senior colleague and teacher. Dr. Samuel B. Seisay who succumbed to the coronavirus disease(COVID-19) in the early hours of yesterday.

A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family. With a heavy heart, we pray for the eternal repose of one who was a man of distinguished humanity.”

JUDASIL revealed that “COVID 19 poses a threat to the well-being of the entire population, which is all the more reason we should all come together to fight this disease.”

The Young Doctors called on Government and other stakeholders to innovate some means to contained the spread of this virus.

Previous articleThe action by NATCOM, Africell & Orange is depriving the customers of their right to communicate – QCELL
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 43 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 35 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

SL Mining believes that the arrest of our employees is an unwarranted attempt to pressure and intimidate us

16 May 2020 – Lunsar, Sierra Leone:  SL Mining Limited (“SL Mining” / the Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary...
Read more
Blog

Presidential Spokesman Denies Reports Of A $20,000 Salary For A Nigerian Doctor

Sierra Network - 0
Presidential Spokesman,Yusuf Keketoma Sandi has denied reports that a Nigerian,Dr. Laoluwa Adejayan has been appointed as the Head, COVID-19 Task Force in...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 43 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 35 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 43 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 35 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update17th...
Read more
Blog

First Doctor Dies Of Corona In Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
FIRST DOCTOR DIES OF CORONA IN SIERRA LEONE Dr. Samuel B Seisay, a Specialist...
Read more
News

The action by NATCOM, Africell & Orange is depriving the customers of their right to communicate – QCELL

Sierra Network - 0
QCELL SL Urgent Press Release: The attention of the general public is drawn to the fact that at about...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

SL Mining believes that the arrest of our employees is an unwarranted attempt to pressure and intimidate us

Blog Sierra Network - 0
16 May 2020 – Lunsar, Sierra Leone:  SL Mining Limited (“SL Mining” / the Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gerald International Limited (“Gerald...
Read more

Presidential Spokesman Denies Reports Of A $20,000 Salary For A Nigerian Doctor

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Presidential Spokesman,Yusuf Keketoma Sandi has denied reports that a Nigerian,Dr. Laoluwa Adejayan has been appointed as the Head, COVID-19 Task Force in...
Read more

The action by NATCOM, Africell & Orange is depriving the customers of their right to communicate – QCELL

News Sierra Network - 0
QCELL SL Urgent Press Release: The attention of the general public is drawn to the fact that at about...
Read more

Default Of Declaration Of Income, Assets And Liabilities By Public Officers Will Face The Penalties As Prescribed By Law

News Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PN/20/002 15th May, 2020.PUBLIC NOTICE DEFAULT...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

SL Mining believes that the arrest of our employees is an...

Sierra Network - 0