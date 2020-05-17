FIRST DOCTOR DIES OF CORONA IN SIERRA LEONE

Dr. Samuel B Seisay, a Specialist Surgeon attached to the Department of Surgery, Connaught Hospital in Freetown died on Saturday 16 May 2020 of coronavirus infection.

He is the first Doctor to die of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone.

A Press Release from the Junior Doctors Association of Sierra Leone (JUDASIL) stated “We note with grief and shock the passing of our senior colleague and teacher. Dr. Samuel B. Seisay who succumbed to the coronavirus disease(COVID-19) in the early hours of yesterday.

A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family. With a heavy heart, we pray for the eternal repose of one who was a man of distinguished humanity.”

JUDASIL revealed that “COVID 19 poses a threat to the well-being of the entire population, which is all the more reason we should all come together to fight this disease.”

The Young Doctors called on Government and other stakeholders to innovate some means to contained the spread of this virus.