“FIGHTING CORRUPTION IN SIERRA LEONE” LECTURE DELIVERED BY AUGUSTINE FODAY NGOBIE, DEPUTY ACC COMMISSIONER

“FIGHTING CORRUPTION IN SIERRA LEONE”

LECTURE DELIVERED BY AUGUSTINE FODAY NGOBIE, DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF THE ANTI-CORRUPTION OF COMMISSION-SIERRA LEONE AT THE HORTON ACADEMY, LEICESTER SQUARE FREETOWN ON THURSDAY 5TH NOVEMBER, 2020.

SALUTATION:

Senior Officers of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), organizers of this training and capacity building programme, officers from the different security and justice sectors (trainees), ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to be with you this afternoon, and want to register the Commission’s appreciation for the invitation to deliver a lecture, which is one of its key functions, to update the public on its work, educate them on the damaging effects of corruption, the rewards of a corrupt-free society and enlist them in the war against corruption.

Corruption is one of the most important issues facing the world today, yet despite its importance, there remains significant confusion about exactly what corruption is. A multitude of definitions have been advanced. For instance, corruption is defined as the abuse of entrusted authority for personal gain. Corruption can as well mean an act of dishonesty or an immoral act. But there has never been an authoritative definition. However, the term corruption would mean as captured in the legislation of the country in perspective.

In the case of Sierra Leone, corruption can legally mean acts that constitute offences in PART IV of the Anti-Corruption Act No 12 of 2008 as Amended in 2019. They include; Corrupt acquisition of wealth, Possession of Unexplained Wealth, Abuse of office and Position, Misappropriation of public/donor funds and property to name but a few.

Sierra Leone established the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2000 with the enactment of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2000. The ACC was established primarily on the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) which identified bad governance and endemic corruption as the major cause of the eleven-year brutal conflict that the country experienced.

The AC Act 2000 was limited in scope and powers. As a result, in 2008 the AC Act 2000 was repealed and replaced with the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008, which broadened and increased the number of corruption offences from 9 to 27, granted prosecutorial powers to the ACC, and made it mandatory for public officers to declare their income, assets and liabilities. In 2019, key amendments were made to the AC Act of 2008. The Amendment increased penalties or punishments for corruption from a FINE of not less than thirty million Leones to a FINE not less than fifty million Leones and JAIL TERM or IMPRISONMENT from not less than three years to not less than five years. In addition, the amendment provided for mandatory restitution, trial of indictees of corruption charges in absentia, offence of academic malpractice and the streamlining of the asset declaration regime, to highlight a few.

From the foregoing it is safe to say that the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone has evolved over the years. In this New Direction dispensation led by His Excellency Brig. Rtd. Dr. Julius Maada Bio, the fight against corruption is among its priorities. And as such, the ACC is treating the fight very seriously.

The fight against corruption in Sierra Leone has been repositioned with the leadership of Francis Ben Kaifala Esq., with extensive restructuring process on-going. The Commission has Departments and Units which are charged with unique responsibilities to achieve its mandate as contained in the AC Act 2008. Such Departments are; Prevention, Public Education and External Outreach, Investigations and Intelligence, Prosecutions, The National Anti-Corruption Strategy Secretariat, Internal Audit, Human Resource, Administration, Finance and Assets Declaration.

The Prevention Department examines practices and procedures in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to identifying vulnerabilities or opportunities for corruption, and proffer recommendations to plug and stop the leakages and improve service delivery. In the recent, the Department has conducted systems reviews on MDAs, such as, the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration (SLMA), Fuel and Fleet Management in the Ministry of Health.

The Public Education and Outreach Department has the responsibility to educate the public on the dangers of corruption, the benefits of a corrupt free environment and foster public support in the campaign against the scourge. In that regard, the department has undertaken many sensitization and awareness raising programs with MDAs and communities, and has forged partnerships and signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other good governance institutions.

The Investigations and Intelligence Department has the mandate to investigate instances of alleged and suspected corruption or corrupt practices that comes to its attention by reports or otherwise. The ACC largely conducts intelligence-led investigations, and once the evidence meets the prosecutorial threshold, the matter is charged to court.

The National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2019-2023 is the country’s blueprint and the people’s commitment and plan to the fight against corruption, with clear activities to improve on service delivery within MDAs, uand enhance the functionality of the Integrity Management Committees.

The Prosecutions Department has the mandate to prosecute cases charged to court by the ACC as provided for in Part VI, Section 89 of the AC Act 2008. The Commission has in the last two years has secured a 95% conviction rate and has incrementally charged cases to court.

The ACC from July 2018 to date has recovered over Twenty Two Billion Leones, which otherwise would have gone into personal pockets. It has also recovered two (2) Government vehicles-one from a former Deputy Minister of Works, and a two-storey Hotel building (Ribar Hotel) at the heart of Koidu City in Kono District.

On the Local and International front, corruption perception indexes including the Millennium Challenge Corporation Scorecard have positioned the ACC favorably well.

Transparency International (TI) Corruption Afro-Barometer Report released in 2019 ranked Sierra Leone 3rd among 35 countries in Africa, on Government’s effectiveness in the fight against corruption, with 66% of Sierra Leoneans believing that the Government is doing well in the fight, against 19% of citizens who held that view in 2015.

Sierra Leone jumped ten places upwards in the 2019 TI Global Corruption Perception Index from 129 in 2018 to 119, scoring 33 points, and for the first time, scoring above the Sub-Saharan average of 32.

On the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) control of corruption indicator, Sierra Leone in 2019 scored an impressive 79%, whilst it had scored 71% in 2018 and failed in 2017 with 49%.

The 2019 National Corruption Perception survey Report titled; “Actions, Hopes and impediments in the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone” commissioned by the Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law (CARL) with funding from DFID, indicates that 92% of respondents hold the view that ACC have been and is creating the greatest impact in the fight against corruption.

In 2020, the Institute for Governance Reform (IGR) released the Afro-Barometer 2020 Corruption Perception Survey Report which states that, corruption prevalence reduced by 30% from 70% in 2015 to 40% in 2020.

I will conclude by imploring you all to support the fight against corruption as the negative effects of it are wide-ranging. Corruption is a complex social construct that has infected and affected all fabrics of society. It has amputated democratic institutions, enhanced economic deficiency and contributed to political and governance instability. Corruption spikes the basis of democratic institutions by distorting electoral processes, perverting the rule of law and creating bureaucratic quagmires with their existence squarely hinging on the glorification of acts of bribery. This consequently discourages foreign investors to pump in and equally muzzles the small investors as a result of amplified costs caused by corruption.

CONCLUSION

As members of the security and justice sectors playing very crucial roles to maintaining the stability of our country, it behooves all of us to support the fight against corruption, as His Excellency, the President Dr. Bio has elegantly stated, corruption is a national security issue, and that it a fight we must fight and it is a fight that we must win.

Believing in this, let us be united to fight corruption for a better Sierra Leone.

I thank you!!