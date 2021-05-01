22.2 C
Sierra Leone
FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO AND CAF PRESIDENT DR. PATRICE MOTSEPE TO ARRIVE IN SIERRA LEONE

By Sierra Network
FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO AND CAF PRESIDENT DR. PATRICE MOTSEPE TO ARRIVE IN SIERRA LEONE

On Wednesday the 5th May 2021 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe will pay a one-day visit to Sierra Leone upon the invitation of the Sierra Leone Football Association President Madam Isha Johansen.

Both Presidents look forward to meeting the Head of State His Excellency Brigadier (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio and an interactive session with the Sierra Leone football federation family.

Upon accepting the invitation, President Infantino remarked that, “It will be a unique opportunity to share our vision of football and the ways to further develop our game in your country and promote its values”.

The visit of both Presidents will be a landmark event in the history Sierra Leone Football.

