Saturday, September 4, 2021
FIFA Development Manager arrives in Sierra Leone to inspect Proposed SLFA Artificial Turf project sites

FIFA Development Manager for West and Central Africa- El Hadj Wack Diop has today Wednesday, September 1 arrived in Freetown to conduct an inspection tour on the five proposed SLFA Artificial Turf Project sites -*SLFA Academy Grounds, Approved School Playing Field in Freetown, Lungi Playing Field, Port Loko Mini Stadium and the Bo Coronation Field.*

It could be recalled that the Sierra Leone Football Association through its former boss *Madam Isha Johansen* had officially announced the said FIFA approved projects, which have now been endorsed by the new SLFA President – *Thomas Daddy Brima* and his *Executive Committee.*

This inspection by the *FIFA Development Manager, Diop,* is to finalize the necessary arrangements and technicalities to ensure the commencement of work on the said sites.

Meanwhile, amidst controversies around the ownership of the *Approved School Playing Field* the SLFA represented by its Vice President 2 *Ali Badara Tarawallie,* Executive Committee Member- *Sorie M. Jalloh,* Director of Corporate Affairs- *Mohamed Benson Bawoh* and Director of Media and Marketing- *Ibrahim Kamara* yesterday August 31st held fruitful talks with the Minister of Social Welfare, *Madam Baidu Dassama* at her New England Office for a possible transfer of ownership of the said property to the SLFA for its development.

Stay tuned for more on this…

