Femi nor get reach 100 Women behind her, She is being used by cowards – Dr Sylvia Blyden

Both the Sierra Leone Police and Femi Claudius Cole need to take a break from these antics that serve little purpose. Why send a police truck and police officers to the house of someone like her?

Indeed Femi lacks knowledge of many important Laws of the Land and it does not help that there are certain lawyers pushing her to break the Law. Femi did it with the Census the last time and certain folks hid behind her whilst giving her STUPID LEGAL ADVISE. Femi is being USED and because she is eager for political attention, she’s a perfect pawn for Users.

I do understand the reason why the Police want to question her. The video of Femi hosting Women who say they are determined to CHASE Police Officers (imagine oh!!) is a completely dangerous step that should be investigated.

However, the Police should have just invited her for questioning and to basically caution her. Femi nor get reach 100 Women behind her. She is being used by cowards.

The Police should just invite her, caution her and let her go back home safely. If she persists in such ignomy, you can then arrest her.

But in my honest opinion, to send a truck load of police men to her house is just silly. The Police is giving her relevance she does not merit. She is hustling for political attention.

Una nor arrest and detain the woman pan her attention seeking….

Meanwhile, Femi Claudius Cole has BLOCKED other people from commenting on her live video. Only she and her friends can comment.

I wanted to ask her WHERE IN THE WORLD will an anonymous and faceless entity be allowed to stage a march through the streets; a demonstration through capital cities without getting Police clearance and protection?

What is the NWW/SL who wrote on social media as socalled “National Women’s Wing of Sierra Leone” ? Does it even exist? Who will be held responsible if this NWW/SL goes on the rampage breaking windows and looting stores during the demonstration on the streets?

Why hide behind a faceless entity? Why did Femi not write to formally inform the Police that her political party, the UP or her consortium, the COPPP were going to be staging the demonstration according to Law? Why hide behind the so-called NWW/SL?

Even when our compatriots want to stage street demonstrations in Britain and America, they inform the Police USING THEIR REAL NAMES. They don’t hide behind faceless entities like NWW/SL.

FINALLY, who are these Women who Femi claims went to her?

Because in the alleged incitement video that I have seen, the Women CLEARLY say Femi sent for them; Femi called them and the Women were even apologizing for not heeding Femi’s previous calls to demonstrate on the streets whilst assuring her that this time, they the Women will CHASE the Police. They said the slogan is “We go run after them back!!!” (Just imagine!) Hmmmmmm. Chase the Police? Chase them to go where?

WATCH THE VIDEO. A handful of some Women apologizing to Femi Claudius Cole for not heeding her Call to demonstrate on the Streets the last time. They promise this time they will bring even their children (just imagine!!!) to demonstrate and MARCH on the street behind Femi Claudius Cole and if the Government/ Police runs after them, they will also run after the Government/ Police.

This clearly falls into some form of incitement of women to say they plan to chase Police Officers and so I understand the need to question Femi Claudius Cole by the police. However, I hope they don’t detain her but only caution her and send her back home.

In my honest opinion, Arresting and Detaining her is needless. Caution her and Release her to go Home. If she persists on breaking the Law, everyone will know she crossed the Line deliberately. And no-one will pity her. But for now, detaining her is of no merit.

Please don’t detain her. PLEASE DON’T DETAIN HER.

I drop my pen here. As for the comments. You all know my rules. So abide by them.

WATCH THE VIDEO WHICH I WILL LOAD IN THE COMMENTS SECTION OF THIS MY FACEBOOK POST. IT SPEAKS FOR ITSELF.