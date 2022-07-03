Femi Claudius-Cole would likely spend the night at the CID Headquarters – Umaru Fofana

By Umaru Fofana

Police in Sierra Leone are obtaining statement from opposition politician, Femi Claudius-Cole and say she’s likely to spend the night at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown.

Two truckloads of riot police escorted her from her residence to the CID on allegations of incitement.

They say she has been mobilizing a group of women to protest “without permission”.

Miss Claudius-Cole told me that she had been approached by some market women who complained about the present economic climate saying they wanted “to process and express their concerns to the authorities”. She said she’d written to the police notifying them about the protest planned for tomorrow.

Looking upbeat, she denied any wrongdoing saying she was prepared “to be locked up for my people”.