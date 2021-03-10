FCC, with its partners, EducAid & Rising Academy, trained over 500 teachers and heads of schools from a selection of primary and secondary schools within Freetown. The training is part of the Freetown City Council’s School Leaders Support Program, which will be launched next week.

The School Leaders Support Program is part of #TransformFreetown’s education target 1, which aims to “ensure that by 2022, 100% of schools for which FCC has responsibility over is covered by a monitoring framework that includes teaching, learning, and safety standards.”

The Program will effectively support school leaders to improve on

1. school safety, with focus on WASH and the safety of school premises

2. the quality of teaching and learning, with focus on TSC standards and

3. school leadership and management.

At the end of today’s training session, all the school leaders and support staff that were in attendance left with a full understanding of

1. FCC’s School Leaders Support Program

2. FCC’s minimum expectations of safety standards in schools and why they are important

3. Roles of cluster mentors, who will support heads of schools to measure and track changes in the standards of the three areas over the next 18 months.

The training also provided an opportunity for FCC to get input and feedback from heads of schools on the roll out of the School Leaders Support Program.

