FCC turned sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the Congo Water Market

Today, FCC turned the sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the Congo Water Market!

This is the first step to realizing one of the campaign promises of Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, which will give children of market women a head start in their education. Currently, many pre-school children spend time in the market with their mothers doing nothing to develop mentally, which means they have to play catch up when they do start school.

The nursery center at the Congo Water Market is one of two that will be built and operated for two years with a $100,000 grant from American philanthropist, Ms. Sonia Gardner. The second nursery center will be at Kroo Town Road Market. Together, both nurseries will cater to 80 pre-school children.

Present at today’s cutting sod ceremony were Councillor Agnes Marah of Ward 407, Ward Development Committee members, other community leaders and some market women – many of whom will be beneficiaries of the project.

As a Council, FCC is working around the clock to make sure that the journey to #TransformFreetown continues whilst we fight against #COVID19.