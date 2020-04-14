FCC today started rolling out its donation of handwashing stations to all PHUs in Freetown as part of its Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan

A total of 9 hand washing stations were distributed to PHUs at Calaba Town, Kola Tree, Allen Town, Wellington, Ross Road, Fourah Bay, Moyiba, Ginger Hall and Jenner-Wright Road, with support from CARE.





The donations were done by the Councillors of the wards within which the PHUs are situated. Mayor Aki-Sawyerr joined Councillor Hoodie Munu of Ward 420 to hand over the wash stations to the PHUs at Ross Road and Jenner-Wright Road. Also present were the CARE Country Director, Michael Alandu, representatives from the District Health Medical Team (DHMT) and the Chairperson of the Health Committee, Councillor Aminata Gibril Sesay.





The distribution of handwashing in PHUs stations continues tomorrow. Over the next week, all 74 PHUs will receive handwashing stations with help from several partners.

Special thanks to CARE for partnering with Freetown City Council to provide handwashing stations in 30 PHUs and about 20 markets.

