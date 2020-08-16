19.6 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, August 17, 2020
FCC To Fine Freetonians Le500,000 For Failing To Clean Their Immediate Surroundings

By Sierra Network
Yesterday, Saturday 15th August 2020, FCC started sanitation-related engagement with residents that live along major streets in various wards.

The engagement involved discussions about why residents need to keep their immediate surroundings (especially their frontage) clean, education on FCC’s sanitation byelaws and registering residents with Council-approved waste service providers operating in their wards.

The exercise is meant to get residents’ buy-in in maintaining the cleanliness of the 68 major streets across the city that FCC cleans daily.

The exercise will be conducted two times each week and will run for a period of 6 weeks. The exercise will be facilitated by ward councillors, ward development committee secretaries, street sweeping teams (made up of tricycle micro enterprises who were supported by the EU & IOM), FCC Sanitary Inspectors, and the FCC Metropolitan Police.

Residents whose surroundings are not clean will be issued with a three-day notice to clean, which the FCC Metropolitan Police will follow up on to ensure compliance. Residents who fail to clean after the grace period will be fined up to Le 500,000 or charged to court in accordance with FCC’s bye-laws.

Yesterday’s engagement happened in 8 wards (399, 405, 411, 417, 423, 429, 435, 441) covering major streets. In the east, areas covered included Furniture Junction, Old Joshua Road, Approved School to Barracks Police Station, St Helena to Taylor Street, parts of Kissy Road, Savage Square and Bombay Street. In central Freetown, Model Junction, Circular Road to Christ Church, Jomo Kenyatta Road and King Harman Road. In the west, Aberdeen Road to Aberdeen Bridge.

#TransformFreetown

Previous articleBishop John Yambasu Dies in Road Accident
