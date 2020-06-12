FCC Mayor Appeals to Residents of Freetown To Mask-up

The Mayor of Freetown, Her Worship, Yvonne Aki Sawyer, has admonished residents in Freetown to mask up. This came in the wake of continued rise in recorded cases which has rendered the city as an epicentre.

Making this appeal, Mayor Aki Sawyer, disclosed that the Freetown City Council is providing 120,000 masks to Freetonians and sensitizing them on the proper use of the mask. She maintained, via a video circulated to Freetonians, that in collaboration with the National Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC), the FCC is appealing to all Freetonians to #MaskUp when out in public.

Explaining further about the preventive measures, Mayor Yvonne Aki- Sawyerr explained how to properly use a mask to #StopCOVID19. She stressed that frequent washing of hands, social distancing and wearing of masks are three ways that residents and their families can prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper