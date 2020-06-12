28 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

FCC Mayor Appeals to Residents of Freetown To Mask-up

By Sierra Network
95
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Receives IOM Donated Equipment

The youth population in Sierra Leone makes up more than one third of the country’s total population,...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

White Paper Reveals China’s Fight against COVID -19

On June 7, 2020, China’s State Council Information Office published a white paper titled “Fighting COVID-19: China...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

FCC Mayor Appeals to Residents of Freetown To Mask-up

The Mayor of Freetown, Her Worship, Yvonne Aki Sawyer, has admonished residents in Freetown to mask up....
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The Mayor of Freetown, Her Worship, Yvonne Aki Sawyer, has admonished residents in Freetown to mask up. This came in the wake of continued rise in recorded cases which has rendered the city as an epicentre.

Making this appeal, Mayor Aki Sawyer, disclosed that the Freetown City Council is providing 120,000 masks to Freetonians and sensitizing them on the proper use of the mask. She maintained, via a video circulated to Freetonians, that in collaboration with the National Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC), the FCC is appealing to all Freetonians to #MaskUp when out in public.

Explaining further about the preventive measures, Mayor Yvonne Aki- Sawyerr explained how to properly use a mask to #StopCOVID19. She stressed that frequent washing of hands, social distancing and wearing of masks are three ways that residents and their families can prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleMinistry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education Press Release On The Reopening Of Schools
Next articleWhite Paper Reveals China’s Fight against COVID -19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Receives IOM Donated Equipment

The youth population in Sierra Leone makes up more than one third of the country’s total population,...
Read more
Blog

White Paper Reveals China’s Fight against COVID -19

Sierra Network - 0
On June 7, 2020, China’s State Council Information Office published a white paper titled “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action”, which is an...
Read more
Blog

FCC Mayor Appeals to Residents of Freetown To Mask-up

Sierra Network - 0
The Mayor of Freetown, Her Worship, Yvonne Aki Sawyer, has admonished residents in Freetown to mask up. This came in the wake...
Read more
News

Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education Press Release On The Reopening Of Schools

Sierra Network - 0
After a consultative meeting with critical stakeholders in the education sector and at the West Africa regional level on the reopening of...
Read more
News

ACC wishes to correct its PR of the 10th June 2020 by confirming The Following…

Sierra Network - 0
ACC PR Correction The ACC wishes to correct its PR of the 10th June 2020 by confirming as follows:
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Receives IOM Donated Equipment

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The youth population in Sierra Leone makes up more than one third of the country’s total population, and the rate of youth...
Read more

White Paper Reveals China’s Fight against COVID -19

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On June 7, 2020, China’s State Council Information Office published a white paper titled “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action”, which is an...
Read more

President Bio Reinstated Abu Abu Koroma Resident Minister North

Blog Sierra Network - 0
President Bio Reinstated Abu Abu Koroma Resident Minister North https://snradio.net/official-statement-on-resident-minister-north-hon-abu-abu-koroma-suspension/
Read more

ACC’s Scorpion Squad Arrested A Senior Matron And 3 Nurses In Bo For Collecting Le250,000 For Pin Code Allocation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ACC's Scorpion Squad today 10th June 2020, precisely struck Bo Government Hospital where a Senior Matron and 3 nurses were corruptly collecting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Receives IOM Donated Equipment

Sierra Network - 0