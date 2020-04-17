FCC Launched Construction Project Of 5 Different Community Drainage’s

Yesterday, FCC launched a project to start the construction of drainages in 5 target communities including Caulker Street, Melon Street, Bottom Oku, Congo Water and Blackhall Road.

The project will be implemented by UNOPS with funding from the Government of Japan Funding as part of FCC’s #TransformFreetown disaster prevention efforts.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr joined Councillors Arthur Shekie Mansaray (Ward 403), Luckyn Mordings Mansaray (Ward 406), Agnes Marah (Ward 407), and Musa Sesay (Ward 421), UNOPS, representatives from IOM and the beneficiary communities to launch the project.

Thank you to the Government of Japan for supporting our efforts to #TransformFreetown