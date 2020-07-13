21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...
BlogNews
Updated:

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)

By Sierra Network
31
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)

Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio

State House, Freetown, Monday 13 July 2020 – The National Electoral Commission, NEC, has today presented its...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC) at Benguema, Waterloo. The launch was made official by a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr and Mr Abdul-Rahman Fofanah, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health in the presence of Councillors of FCC, several partners from NACOVERC, EU, DfID, MSF, Concern, CRS, Red Cross, RSLAF, and our sister council, WARD-C amongst others.

The CCC was conceived as a facility primarily for patients from Freetown’s informal settlements who cannot be isolated safely elsewhere and it is part of FCC’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, which supports Sierra Leone’s National COVID-19 response. The CCC comes at a crucial time when other sites like the Fourah Bay College that had been repurposed to respond to COVID-19 are being converted back to their original use.

The CCC, established in Benguema after no suitable site was found in Western Area Urban, has 180 beds, medical equipment and a range of social amenities to ensure the safety and comfort of patients of all ages.

The establishment of the CCC has been a multi stakeholder project managed by jointly by the NACOVERC and FCC. The centre will be manned by clinical and non-clinical staff, specially selected by MOHS for the role. The infrastructural improvements required to re-purpose AFTC as a CCC, food for patients and some of the centre’s running costs have been funded by the EU and DFID, coordinated by partners CONCERN, CRS and the SL Red Cross.

The Centre’s staff has received thorough training jointly by NACOVERC, MOHS, SLRC and MSF. The centre has full community buy-in, with many staff drawn from local communities. The CCC has been fully re-purposed with uninterrupted water supply, drainage, sanitation and medical equipment and is anticipated to be operational for at least 5 months.

#StopCOVID19
#TransformFreetown

Previous articleSierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)

Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Monday 13 July 2020 – The National Electoral Commission, NEC, has today presented its 2019 Annual Report to His...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

SALCAB Launches Internet Connectivity on 50 School Buses

Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In line with the vision of President Bio to promote science and technology and enable...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio unveils Support to Civil Society, Local Authorities

Sierra Network - 0
UNIMAK, Makeni, Northern Province Friday 10 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the ‘Support to Civil...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Monday 13 July 2020 – The National Electoral Commission, NEC, has today presented its 2019 Annual Report to His...
Read more

SALCAB Launches Internet Connectivity on 50 School Buses

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In line with the vision of President Bio to promote science and technology and enable...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio unveils Support to Civil Society, Local Authorities

News Sierra Network - 0
UNIMAK, Makeni, Northern Province Friday 10 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the ‘Support to Civil...
Read more

Recognizing the Efforts of Health Workers… Sierra Network Foundation Donates Food Items to Connaught Hospital

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Recognizing the Efforts of Health Workers… Sierra Network Foundation Donates Food Items to Connaught Hospital By...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President...

Sierra Network - 0