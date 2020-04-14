FCC has today distributed 3000 locally-made masks to market traders at Sani Abacha Street, Salad Gron and Kroo Town Road Markets

Today’s distribution, which was done by Mayor Aki-Sawyerr and the relevant Councillors on behalf of FCC, complements the donation of three 200 litre hand washing stations in these markets. 25 hand washing stations and 1000 hand sanitizers were provided to FCC by GT Bank; the remaining 22 hand washing stations will be distributed to other markets across the city this week.

During the Mayor’s engagement with the traders on Coronavirus prevention, she explained that in places such as markets, where social distancing is difficult, the extra layer of protection given by the masks makes a world of difference. Leaders in the markets stated that they would ensure that their traders wear masks daily.

MaryAnn KaiKai, Creative Director of Madam Wokie demonstrated how to wear the face masks and explained that the masks should be washed and dried every day for use the next day.

At Kroo Town Road market, an extra donation of education materials was made by Lunchbox, represented by Ms Memuna Janneh, for kids who spend time at the market with their mothers.

An additional 2000 masks will be distributed to other markets on Friday. With the support of Madam Wokie, our intention is to provide face masks for more traders in Freetown.





Thank you Madam Wokie, Lunchbox, GT Bank and all other Freetonians that have been supporting FCC’s Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan.

#StopCOVID19

#FurtherTogether

#TransformFreetown