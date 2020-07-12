23.9 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, July 12, 2020
type here...
BlogNews
Updated:

FCC Freetown Flood Risk Warning

By Sierra Network
676
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

NAYCOM handed over tools under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Program (YEEP)- AfDB funded to Njala University

NAYCOM on Saturday 11th July 2020, handed over tools under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Program (YEEP)-...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Education Weekly for the week of July 6 – July 12 featuring a $102+K from Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea FC

Education Weekly for the week of July 6 - July 12 featuring a $102+K from Antonio Rudiger...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

FCC Freetown Flood Risk Warning

Freetown Flood Risk Warning❗️ FCC is calling on residents, especially those who live in...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Freetown Flood Risk Warning❗️

FCC is calling on residents, especially those who live in communities prone to flooding to remain alert as heavy rains have been predicted over the next three days. Residents living in lowlands and flood plains along the coast are advised to be vigilant especially at night as they have an increased risk of flooding and other environmental disasters.

To report a disaster contact ONS on
076 612775

FCC, with support from several partners and the central government, will continue collaborating with RSLAF to implement the 2020 Flood Mitigation exercise, as we have done over the last month in 52 communities across Freetown. Our interventions – clearing blocked culverts, drainages and silted gutters and waterways – help reduce incidences of flooding in certain vulnerable communities. However, the current practice of building along waterways and in flood plains in parts of the city leave many residents vulnerable. FCC’s flood mitigation activities cannot effectively address this land use planning challenge.

The health and well-being of all Freetonians is of paramount concern to us.

Stay safe, Freetonians!

Previous articleGood News: Deputy Minister of Finance 1, Patricia Laverley has tested NEGATIVE of COVID-19
Next articleEducation Weekly for the week of July 6 – July 12 featuring a $102+K from Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea FC
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

NAYCOM handed over tools under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Program (YEEP)- AfDB funded to Njala University

NAYCOM on Saturday 11th July 2020, handed over tools under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Program (YEEP)-...
Read more
Blog

Education Weekly for the week of July 6 – July 12 featuring a $102+K from Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea FC

Sierra Network - 0
Education Weekly for the week of July 6 - July 12 featuring a $102+K from Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea FC to the...
Read more
Blog

FCC Freetown Flood Risk Warning

Sierra Network - 0
Freetown Flood Risk Warning❗️ FCC is calling on residents, especially those who live in communities prone to flooding to...
Read more
Blog

Good News: Deputy Minister of Finance 1, Patricia Laverley has tested NEGATIVE of COVID-19

Sierra Network - 0
Dear Colleagues, Friends, and Well-Wishers, I am pleased to inform you that my two COVID-19 test results are NEGATIVE,...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NAYCOM handed over tools under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Program (YEEP)- AfDB funded to Njala University

Blog Sierra Network - 0
NAYCOM on Saturday 11th July 2020, handed over tools under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Program (YEEP)- AfDB funded, to the Department...
Read more

Education Weekly for the week of July 6 – July 12 featuring a $102+K from Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea FC

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Education Weekly for the week of July 6 - July 12 featuring a $102+K from Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea FC to the...
Read more

Good News: Deputy Minister of Finance 1, Patricia Laverley has tested NEGATIVE of COVID-19

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Dear Colleagues, Friends, and Well-Wishers, I am pleased to inform you that my two COVID-19 test results are NEGATIVE,...
Read more

Holding The Office Of The Attorney General Accountable For Wrongful Prosecutions – Basita Michael

Blog Sierra Network - 0
HOLDING THE OFFICE OF THE AG ACCOUNTABLE FOR WRONGFUL PROSECUTIONS BASITA MICHAEL, LLM, BL BARRISTER-AT-LAW
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

NAYCOM handed over tools under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Program...

Sierra Network - 0