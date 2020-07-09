21.4 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, July 10, 2020
FAO Through The Support Of USAID Handover PPEs To Ministry of Health and Sanitation

By Sierra Network
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) through the support of USAID, has today 8th July 2020, donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment such as; mask, gloves, face shields and coveralls, to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation. Key personalities in attendance were the WHO Rep, Deputy Minister 1-MAF, The FAO Country Rep and the Chief Medical Officer, Dr T.T. Samba.

The FAO Country Rep highlighted the need for collaboration in ensuring unity of effort in public health emergency.

The key note address was delivered by the US AMBASSADOR, Brewer. In her statement, she reiterated that the safety of health care workers and other Frontline personnel during the COVID-19 Pandemic remains a top priority.

Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Amara Jambai received the PPEs and thanked the US Government and FAO for thier support towards the COVID-19 fight in Sierra Leone.

The handing over ceremony was chaired by the ONE HEALTH TECHNICAL COORDINATOR – Joseph Bunting-Graden
DHSE COMMUNICATIONS 🇸🇱

