Families Demand Makeni Corpes

Bombali District Human Rights Committee demands for #SierraLeone Government of President Julius Maada Bio to return ALL corpses of those massacred at Makeni in July. They also condemn continued brutal arrests of Makeni residents including over a so-called ‘crime’ of printing MAKENI LIVES MATTER on T-shirts.

Bombali is also condemning a seeming intimidation of Makeni City residents with armed men currently deployed to parade the streets of Makeni displaying heavy weapons in “unprovoked and unwarranted show of force” as such is tantamount to provoking civil populace who are in mourning.

Bombali is also calling on humanitarian organizations to provide counselling to “heavily traumatized families of those that were killed”.

They also want the release or charging to court of all those arrested in connection with events around the said massacre of Makeni residents.

The full text of the press release is to be found on Page 8 of today’s (August 5th 2020) edition of Awareness Times Newspaper. You may also phone the Committee members for more details. The release is signed by Peter Conteh the chairman (+23278381690) and Alhaji Musa Conteh the scribe (+23230271970).