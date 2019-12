A member of the Idris Elba team visiting Sierra Leone has dismissed as “a complete fabrication” reports that some of the Hollywood star’s belongings have been stolen during his ongoing visit to his fatherland. “It’s a made-up story that lacks any basis”, the source tells me.

A member of the @idriselba team visiting Sierra Leone has dismissed as “a complete fabrication” reports that some of the Hollywood star’s belongings have been stolen during his ongoing visit to his fatherland. “It’s a made-up story that lacks any basis”, the source tells me. — Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) December 22, 2019