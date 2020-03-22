Home / News / Fake News About Italian Couple Debunked..

“I’ve been told that an Italian couple snuck out of their quarantine with the help of some airport personnelle and are currently staying at 20 beliz street. According to witnesses the guy has been showing signs of the virus and has even been coughing blood”.

This story above is a fake News concocted by some unscrupulous Sierra Leoneans

First the couples in question came from Liberia not Italy and secondly none of them have exhibited any sign of illness of any nature.

However, authorities have placed them under safe quarantine.
