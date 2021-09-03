Failing to Produce Documents… Lands Ministry Takes Drastic Action Against Illegal Occupants

In what seems to be a very proactive move, the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Country Planning has started taking drastic action against illegal occupants of Commercial Stores in the Western Area.

On the 31st August 2021, the Director of Lands and Surveys, Tamba Dauda, led a team of enforcement officials to shut down Four (4) Commercial Stores situated at the Aberdeen/Lumley Beach axis.

The stores in question have failed to produce documents relating to their occupancy of the structures, thus the action.

Occupants have a deadline of Tuesday, September 7 2021 to contact and submit their documents to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Country Planning to avoid further actions.

“This is the final notice and failure to comply will result in legal action to repossess same,” a Public Notice signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary on Tuesday, August 31 2021 asserted.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper